A Calgary man who admits he was wrong when he was convicted twice for impaired driving says the system that keeps him on the straight and narrow has been keeping him curbed instead.

James Beggs was convicted of impaired driving in 2013 and, following his driving prohibition, the courts enforced a rule to have a breathalyzer device installed on the ignition for his vehicle.

Beggs has had the device since April 2016 but has begun to run into a myriad of issues ever since he swapped vehicles from his previous vehicle to his new truck.

“I came out once from work, got in, hit power to my truck and the power comes on, but nothing came on with the box.”

After spending a period of time on hold before he spoke with technicians, they instructed him to run through a number of different procedures.

“Disconnect the battery, unplug the machine from the area underneath the dash. Each time they’d give you instructions to do, you’d go out and do it, they hang up and you [have to] call them back.”

After writing a complaint online, Beggs was contacted by the operations manager of the company who apologized and gave him a free month of service, but that wasn’t the end of the issues.

“I got to my wife’s work as usual, picked her up, we went inside and I helped her carry down some stuff. We came out to the truck; nothing.”

This time when he called, Beggs says he was put on hold for four and a half hours but ended up with no resolution to the problem.

All of the costs for the system have come out of his own pocket and every time it needs to be serviced, he is on the hook for that too, so when there is a problem that won’t go away, Beggs says the costs mount quickly.

“You go in either twice a month or once a month and it’s $112 per month for the monitoring. If you have any extra appointments, then there’s a fee, a fee, a fee, a fee.”

He says he’s complained to the Better Business Bureau about Smart Start over the persistent issue and their reluctance to take a closer look into the problem, but doesn’t feel too hopeful because they are the only game in town when it comes to the devices.

“They are the only one in Canada and the U.S. I believe.”

Beggs says that while his truck refusing to start at his wife’s office is one thing, he has deeper concerns about what could happen when he is doing something else.

“Me and my wife travel quite a bit. It could have happened on the highway somewhere. You pull over to go to the bathroom and you go back to the truck and it doesn’t start. What do you do then?”

He says he knows that the reason why the box is there is completely his fault and he isn’t asking for it to be removed, he just wants it to work properly.

“I did the crime, I am taking the punishment. At the end of the day, something is wrong with the product.”

The Alberta government confirms that Smart Start is the only firm authorized to install breathalyzer devices in vehicles and holds a contract that will remain in place until January 2020.

Officials say that they have received concerns from clients about Smart Start's level of service. In response, Alberta Transportation works with the company to resolve any issues, further improve the service and develop new strategies to help clients.

Smart Start did not return CTV Calgary’s calls for comment on Beggs’ situation.

(With files from Chris Epp)