CALGARY -- As the temperature sits bone-chillingly below zero, the Calgary Drop-In Centre is making a plea for warm clothing for its clients.

A post on social media Monday says the social outreach agency ran out of warm boots and is critically low on things like coats and sweaters.

Gloves, tuques and new underwear are also needed.

Donations can be dropped at the shelter, located at 1 Dermot Baldwin Way S.E.

The temperature in Calgary is forecast to dip to -31 C on Tuesday evening and lows should remain around -30 C for the rest of the week.

If you see someone who appears to be in distress because of the cold, you can also call the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) Team at 403-998-7388.