Calgary drug dealer's release from jail short lived after police search home

A Calgarian faces 18 new charges after police searched a home for drugs a short time after police say the known criminal was released from jail.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm Ward 8 officers executed a search warrant at the home of "a known drug trafficker" in the south end of the city on April 15.

The search yielded undisclosed quantities of:

Methamphetamine;

Cocaine;

Fentanyl; and,

GHB.

Police say the total street value of the seized drugs is $95,800.

A prohibited weapon was also found in the home.

The accused, whose name has not been released, faces new charges related to drug trafficking, weapon possession and breaching their release order.