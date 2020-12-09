CALGARY -- The province says more than 14,400 Albertans signed up for free permits to cut down three Christmas trees from Crown land, but a Calgary man was one of 80 individuals who had to pay for the privilege.

Guido Mennes tells CTV News it just isn't Christmas for his family without a real tree to decorate.

"We take the grandkids out and make a day of it," he says. "I've been doing it on-and-off for about 10 years."

That's why he got on board early, buying a five-dollar permit from the Alberta government to allow him to cut down three trees from Crown land.

Six days after he made the transaction, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry made it free to acquire a permit to harvest trees for firewood, fence posts and Christmas trees.

After learning that the program was now free, Mennes went to Alberta Forestry to seek a refund but found the ministry wouldn't budge.

Justin Laurence, press secretary for the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen, confirmed to CTV News that nothing could be done about the ill-timed purchase.

"As the regulation was not amended until November 25, we cannot refund any permits purchase prior to that date," he wrote in an email.

Laurence says since the fees were waived, 14,454 Christmas tree permits have been issued to Albertans.

Meanwhile, Mennes has accepted the loss, but can't help but feel a little sore about it.

"I think it's the principle of it. I don't care about the money – just give it to a charity or something."

The province says 8,353 permits were sold in 2019.