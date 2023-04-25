East of centre with a small southwest projection going into the Bow River, containing Southview. Northeast of it are Forest Heights, Pembroke Meadows, Applewood Park and north of it, Abbeydale.

South of Forest Heights is Forest Lawn and south of it the eastern half of Dover and Erin Woods. All are blue collar with above average welfare and a third low-income.

The east of the riding is industrial with a dozen food companies from Sunterra, in meat processing, to Agrium in fertilizer and seed; to multinational Cargill.

Eleven more in steel and iron—from Prudential Steel with 500 workers to Canfer Rolling Mills with 80.

Manufacturing varies from truck parts to saddles.

Across from the riding in the south of Klein are major industrial areas.

Average income is 70 per cent of normal $70,200 for Alberta.

30,490 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Peter Singh, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 47.7%

ELECTION HISTORY

There was an early version of Calgary-East held until 1971 by Albert W. Ludwig of Social Credit. Another precursor riding, Forest Lawn, came into being in 1979 and was held by John Zaozirny from 1979-1986; then by the NDP’s Barry Pashak from 1986-1993.

Calgary East grew out of Forest Lawn in 1993, when the present incumbent, Moe Amery (PC) was elected its first MLA. He was still getting big winning margins in 2012 but lost in 2015 to NDPer Robyn Luff.

She was ousted from caucus after accusing the party of bullying tactics in directing MLAs how to vote and writing questions for them to ask as MLAs. She served out her term as an independent and UCP’s Peter Singh took the seat in 2019, although the NDP had a community builder in Cesar Cala.