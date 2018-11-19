The MLA for Calgary-East has announced her plans to return to the legislature this week as an independent, nearly two weeks after she refused to sit as a member of the NDP over her alleged claims of bullying within the party.

Luff announced her decision in a letter released Monday afternoon. The following is Luff’s letter in its entirety.

I have spent the last two weeks consulting with my constituents regarding my plans moving forward, including at a town hall last Thursday evening. Nearly everyone I have spoken to has been supportive, and has asked that I return to the legislature to sit as an independent and to stand up for better representation and for issues that matter to them. As such, I will be returning to the legislature this week. They are also supportive of ensuring that there are clear and transparent processes to follow with regard to bullying and harassment in the legislature.

On Wednesday morning I am meeting with the Speaker to ask for an independent investigation into the bullying I experienced. I have asked the Premier’s office for the same thing, but my request has been ignored. It is important for me to ensure there is a clear, transparent process in place for members of the legislature to follow if they feel they have been victims of bullying or harassment either from members of their caucus, another caucus, or political staff. Currently this is not the case.

After I have been assured that there is work being done on this issue, I will return to my seat in the house on Wednesday afternoon.

After Luff announced she would be abstaining from the legislature on Monday, November 5, the NDP expelled her from the party.

The Calgary-East MLA has said she has no plans to join another party or to seek re-election in the next provincial election.