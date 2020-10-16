CALGARY -- The owners of a restaurant on 17th Avenue S.W. have received a warning from Alberta Health Services after a few health order violations related to COVID-19 were observed including singing in the dining area.

According to an AHS order, officers visited Tropical Latin Street Food, in the 1400 block of 17th Ave. S.W. on Oct. 9 and witnessed kitchen staff without masks who were not social distancing, a table with seven patrons seated, and a group of crooning customers.

The restaurant was ordered to restrict tables to a maximum of six customers and to ensure all staff wear masks when proper distancing cannot be observed.

Tropical was also ordered to cease and control audience singing or remove music in the restaurant.

CTV News has reached out to Tropical for comment on the violations but, as of Friday afternoon, has not received a response.