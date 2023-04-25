Calgary-Edgemont

This northwest riding is the former Calgary Hawkwood renamed. It has Stoney Trail as north border and Crowchild Trail south.

The riding has Hamptons at the top with Hawkwood and Ranchlands west of the Sarcee Trail and large Edgemont taking up most of the area east of Sarcee Trail with all of Dalhousie in the southeast.

The riding is well-to-do, with house prices some 20 per cent above average and family income about a third above the provincial average. Family income Alberta average is $70,200 and there is a roughly $340,000 provincial average for housing, $470,000 in Calgary.

About 15 per cent of families make double the average. Low-income is below average. Over 65 per cent of the residents hold degrees, a figure that pertains for the area in general.

35,329 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Prasad Panda, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 69.9%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding’s electoral history until 2012 is mainly that of Calgary-Northwest. It also has areas taken from Calgary-Foothills and Calgary-Hawkwood, which enlisted from 2012 to 2019.

In Calgary-Hawkwood Jason Luan won the riding in the first election after it was created by a plurality of more than 10 per cent,with Wildrose second.

In 2015 Luan lost to the NDP’s Michael Connolly – at age 21 one of the youngest MLAs. Connolly did not run in 2019 and is now a University of Ottawa student.

Calgary-Foothills was held by Premier Jim Prentice for several terms. He lost the 2015 election to the NDP and resigned his seat after the election. A Sept. 3 2015 by-election was won by WR Prasad Panda, now a UCP MLA in 2019 who won over the NDP’s Julia Hayter.

Prentice was tragically killed in a plane crash a year later.