Calgary election 2021: unofficial voter turnout of 129,500 as of 6 p.m.

CALGARY -

The City of Calgary says by 6 p.m. on Monday, approximately 129,500 votes had been cast in the 2021 municipal election.

That's in addition to a staggering 141,329 ballots cast in advance polls, more than the numbers from early voting in the past two elections combined.

Voting stations opened at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

To vote, you must bring ID with your name and current address on it to your designated voting station.

Voters will be required to wear a mask and engage in social distancing.

The city warned voters can expect to wait 10 to 15 minutes on average.

Out of 188 voting stations, the following wait times were recorded at 5:45 p.m.:

1-5 minutes: 110 stations

5 - 10 minutes: 38 stations

10 - 15 minutes: 14 stations

15 - 20 minutes: 7 stations

20 - 30 minutes: 9 stations

30+ minutes: 10 stations

If there is a lineup and you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast your ballot, the city said.

This year, 27 people are in the race for mayor after Naheed Nenshi announced he wouldn't be running for a fourth term.

Meanwhile, 100 people are running for councillor in the city's 14 wards.

Only five wards (2, 4, 9, 13 and 14) have incumbents running in them. The rest are up for grabs with councillors who decided not to see re-election, who entered federal politics or who decided to run for mayor.

Calgary's councillors who entered into the mayoral race include Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison and Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas.

To see which ward you're in, who your candidates are and learn where you can vote, visit ElectionsCalgary.ca.