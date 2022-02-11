Calgary elementary school students harassed for wearing masks in park

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) is calling on the community to be respectful of the decisions of others as mask rules are set to be relaxed in school environments next week.

However, that wasn't the situation a group of young students from Connaught School experienced on Friday.

A parent of a student at the school said her seven-year-old son was on a walking trip to a community park with his fellow students when an individual began to harass them over wearing masks.

According to a letter sent home to parents of the school, acquired by CTV News, the students were on their way back to the school when they met the man who was "upset that they were wearing masks."

"He told the teacher that it was child abuse to have the kids wearing masks," the letter said.

"The teachers re-directed the students' attention to the nature around them and only a few students witnessed the interaction."

The man then left the area without further incident.

The woman, speaking anonymously to CTV News out of a concern for the safety of herself and her children, said the incident is the latest "unbearable" encounter she's had with individuals who are upset with COVID-19 restrictions.

The CBE, when contacted by CTV News about the incident, confirmed the letter was sent from the school to the parents of students in the affected classes. It did not share any further details.

The incident took place on Feb. 11 and officials said many of the students involved were unaware of the encounter. (Supplied)

'MAKE THEIR OWN DECISION'

Earlier in the day, the CBE's chief superintendent of schools sent out a memo to all families of its schools sharing details about what was to come on Monday.

In it, Christopher Usih confirmed that masks would no longer be required at school or on the school bus.

However, while the province updated its rules, he said parents have the right to choose.

"Your family can make their own decision," Usih wrote. "Your child may continue to wear a mask at school but this will not be monitored or enforced by school staff."

School staff at CBE schools will still be required to wear masks, as are adult visitors and spectators.

Proof of vaccination is no longer required and capacity limits for high school sports "are being reviewed."

"I know that there are many different viewpoints about upcoming changes," Usih said.

"I thank you in advance for respecting differences in opinion. We must continue to work together to support student learning and well-being. Thank you for your ongoing patience, kindness and cooperation."