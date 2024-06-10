CALGARY
    • Calgary energy company told to abandon hundreds of wells after ongoing care problems

    A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Alberta Energy Regulator is telling a Calgary energy company to abandon hundreds of wells, pipeline sections and other facilities over concerns about care and maintenance of the sites.

    Tallahassee Exploration has 60 days to properly abandon the sites and must submit a reclamation plan to the regulator within 30 days. 

    The regulator first issued an order in September for to the company to clean up its sites.

    Another order was issued in November, forbidding company officials from being on its site without approval from the Orphan Well Association and demanding the company provide financial information.

    The new order says Tallahassee has fulfilled neither of those requirements. 

    Tallahassee has been previously cited for failing to report its methane releases in Alberta and for failing to properly manage gas wells in British Columbia.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

