CALGARY -- Occasional Notes Productions is encouraging families to stay home and celebrate Christmas by offering an online musical production for this holiday season.

Family musical Candy Cane Kids has transformed from a stage production into a film that is available online through video-on-demand until Jan.2.

Candy Cane Kids was a live family show performed in Calgary for the past two years and was part of the Calgary Zoo’s holiday fare.

This all-Canadian family movie was produced by Occasional Notes Productions during the COVID-19 pandemic and features Calgary actors, singers, dancers and production team.

“Candy Cane Kids will appeal to the kid in all of us at Christmas. It is much like opening a box of Christmas candy! It is bright colourful, nutty, traditional and sentimental,” said producer and co-founder of Occasional Notes Production, Barb Mitchell.

Mitchell who was a former CTV Calgary News anchor, produced the show with Laurie Parente, co-founder of Occasional Notes Production and co-wrote the music with Montreal composer Bob Stagg.

“Our dream is for families to stay in the safety of their own home over the holidays, and enjoy this candy-coated Christmas show together,” said Mitchell.

The movie streams on ShowTix4You - a video on demand platform and more information can be found on their website.