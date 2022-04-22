Calgary Expo kicks off with Parade of Wonders on Stephen Avenue

For the first time since 2019, Stephen Avenue will be flooded with movie, television and comic lovers decked out in full costume.

Cancelled the past two years, the Parade of Wonders (POW) is back on in Calgary, kicking off the 15th Calgary Comic and Entertaiment Expo.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek will lead the way as the honourary parade marshal for what is considered Canada's largest cosplay parade.

POW starts Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. on Eighth Avenue between Eighth Street and Tenth Street Southwest, and wraps up with the expo's opening ceremony in Olympic Plaza at 11:15 a.m.

Tomorrow we march! Witness a display of cosplay, fandom, and community tomorrow at 10:30 AM for the POW! Parade of Wonders. A huge thank you to @DowntownCalgary and all of our partners who help us keep this event free for everyone: https://t.co/HNueoJa94o #POWParade pic.twitter.com/39FNuzxo7s — Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) April 21, 2022

The parade is free to attend but participants must be in full cosplay to walk in the parade.

You can register to walk in the parade here.

Organizers announced in March that the Calgary Expo Family Zone will be in full swing on the show floor this year.

"Young fans (and those who are young at heart) can check out the Family Zone for hands-on activities like making slime, playing 'Quidditch,' exploring Calgary Expo’s Animal Crossing inspired 'Little Village,' or making their own Mario level. All activities are included with admission," said a news release.

Organizers say the 15th edition of the event in Stampede Park, first held in 2005, will feature more anime programming than ever before.

As always, some big-name celebrities will attend this year's event.

The stars of the hit comedy series Trailer Park Boys join the likes of legendary comedian John Cleese, award-winning actor Brendan Fraser, and Canadian icon William Shatner of celebrities scheduled to appear.

For a complete list of this weekend's events, visit Calgary Expo.