CALGARY -- Uncertainty as a result of the ongoing pandemic has prompted the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo to push the date of the 2021 event back three months.

The decision to move the start of the event from April to late July was announced in a letter to fans posted on the event's website.

"We wanted to provide you with an update on Calgary Expo, that was scheduled to take place in April 2021. Like you, we’ve been keeping a close eye on COVID-19 developments and have made the decision to host Calgary Expo from July 30 – August 2, 2021. We’ve secured these new dates so we can gather and celebrate fandom together, safely."

Tickets for the 2021 Calgary Expo are expected to go on sale in the coming months.

"We’re working hard to produce an amazing event and will keep you updated on everything along the way. Thanks for sticking with us through all of this – you are truly awesome."

The 2020 edition of the Calgary Expo was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after organizers pushed the event from April to July.