Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders returns for 2023 after last year's cancellation

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo's Parade of Wonders is set to make its triumphant return after three years without the popular event.

The parade wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 and suffered a last-minute cancellation in 2022 due to a sudden dump of snow.

During the parade, Calgarians in cosplay and costumes participate in a colourful procession along Stephen Avenue as a way to celebrate the kickoff of the Calgary Comic Expo.

This year, Mayor Jyoti Gondek will serve as the honorary parade marshal.

Gondek was meant to lead the parade in 2022, but instead led an impromptu dance party in the streets when it was cancelled.

"Mayor Gondek was a true hero last year, even in a spring snowstorm," spokesperson Andrew Moyes said in a Wednesday news release.

"We’re so excited to have her back for 2023."

The parade is a free, family-friendly event. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 28. To register to be in the parade you can visit the Calgary Expo website.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.