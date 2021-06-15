CALGARY -- The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo has announced it will be returning for 2021 but in a scaled-down capacity in light of COVID-19

Only 25,000 tickets will be available for sale for Calgary Expo: Limited Edition, scheduled for Sept. 10 -12, to ensure safe distancing inside the BMO Centre.

Operating at a 25 per cent capacity, Calgary Expo organizers emphasize their focus will be on health and safety for the 2021 event.

"We understand the only way any of this happens is if we all strictly observe and deeply respect the restrictions and recommendations made by public health authorities," said Andrew Moyes, FAN EXPO HQ vice president.

A more comprehensive health plan is expected to be released in early August.

The first day of the expo will be 'Healthcare Heroes Day' where health-care workers may sign up to receive free admission. Fans in attendance are encouraged to honour healthcare workers through art and cosplay, as well as any other creative outlets during the three-day expo.

"After so much time apart, we’re thrilled to be able to provide [an expo] for fans once again and want to acknowledge all the health-care heroes who went above and beyond to make it possible," said Moyes.

The 2020 edition would have been the Calgary Expo’s 15th anniversary, with an expected attendance of over 100,000 people, but COVID-19 and the pandemic-related public safety orders forced organizers to cancel the event following several attempts to reschedule.

CALGARY EXPO: LIMITED EDITION will still celebrate all things pop culture, with cosplay, celebrity guests, and thematic 'limited edition' merchandise. Fan favourites such as the Cosplay Red Carpet and Artists Alley will be happening but with enhanced safety measures.

Tickets go on sale Jun 22 at 10 a.m. on the Calgary Expo website.

Tickets from last year's cancelled event will be honoured for the 2021 Expo. Refunds are available for those no longer able to attend this fall.