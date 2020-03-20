CALGARY -- A big plan in the works for a Calgary boy's birthday came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead of cancelling the event altogether, his family came up with a novel idea to make his day.

Remy Lejeune's mom said a number of his family members came in from all over to celebrate his 11th birthday but because he and his family had recently come back to Canada from vacation those plans had to be changed.

Sylvia says the realization resulted in "a few tears" but she says his friends more than made up the difference.

"The doorbell rang several times with friends standing at the sidewalk with birthday balloons and signs. This act of kindness from many friends and neighbours made his day. Just goes to show that even with social distancing we can still connect and bring a smile to an 11 year boy and joyful tears to his mom! Much love, kindness and respect in Mckenzie Lake!" she wrote in an email to CTV News.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, during her daily update Thursday, encouraged everyone to engage in some acts of kindness to help others through the stress of the pandemic.

Since then, Albertans have been sharing their moments on social media using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.