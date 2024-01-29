Calgary family physician found guilty of inappropriately touching office assistant

CALGARY
    A family physician from Calgary has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

    The CPSA says Dr. Victor Taye Fadayomi inappropriately touched a member of his clinic staff.

    "It was alleged that in September 2021, Dr. Fadayomi touched the breast of one of his medical office assistants without her consent," the CPSA said in a Monday news release.

    "Dr. Fadayomi admitted to the touching but maintained that the contact was accidental."

    After hearing from witnesses and reviewing the evidence, the CPSA Hearing Tribunal found the complainant’s recollection of events was credible.

    The Hearing Tribunal will reconvene at a later date to consider possible sanctions against Fadayomi.

