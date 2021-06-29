CALGARY -- A Calgary family is searching for answers and seeking an apology from healthcare workers after they say their son was judged for his Indigenous ethnicity while seeking treatment in hospital.

“They told him you're just another drunken native who's abusing the system just to get opiates,” said Richard Cushman, who believes his son Nathan was discriminated against in a city hospital for the colour of his skin.

There is no audio or video recording of the allegations and CTV has not been able to independently confirm them, but they are disturbing.

“That is totally not my son,” Richard said. “He will go through more pain than anybody I know without taking any medication because he does not like doing drugs and it's just stereotyping. It's just judging when you shouldn't be judged.”

Nathan Cushman, 22, was admitted to the South Health Campus from June 11 to June 16. He was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis.

Nathan says he was experiencing severe chest pains and claims doctors did not fully address his symptoms.

“I was sitting in the corner, wrapped in a blanket just crying for two and a half, three hours," he said.

The family has filed a complaint with Alberta Health Services questioning the availability of food, water, medical care and also the embarrassment caused by lack of privacy.

“I was undressed, which was very humiliating and one nurse did it [walked in on me] twice in one day,” Nathan said.

Nathan says he was very groggy while on medication and claims several doctors demanded he show them more respect.

“I'm hoping no one gets discriminated against like this again and that no one is judged based upon their looks, how they take pain, or what they need in order to take their mind off it.”

FAMILY FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST SOUTH HEALTH CAMPUS

In a letter to Alberta Health Services, Nathan’s parents Jodi and Richard Cushman, say multiple staff members treated their son poorly, refused to listen to him or treat him with value.

They’re now demanding an apology and for sensitivity training to be implemented for all staff members to learn more about Indigenous culture.

“We live in a country where people come from all over the world to live here because it's a good place and yet, the people that are Indigenous to this land are treated like second class citizens, that they're not entitled to even healthcare,” Jodi said. “To discriminate in the hospital like this is absolutely unfathomable.”

Richard adds that his son does not do drugs, graduated with honours in high school and regularly competes in Spartan Races as an elite athlete.

“It brings you to tears, knowing that you bring your son into the hospital to receive medical attention so they can get help for the pain he's in and then he’s just being discriminated against,” Richard said.

“It makes you wonder if you should find a different hospital if you should even bring him there. It was really sad.”

AHS STATEMENT

CTV reached out to AHS, which said it couldn’t comment on any specific case in order to protect patient confidentiality.

However, it did release a statement.

“AHS is reviewing these serious allegations. Any acts of racism or mistreatment are unacceptable. All such concerns are taken very seriously by AHS and are thoroughly investigated."

"We know the relationships between AHS and First Nations, Métis and Inuit Albertans must continue to improve, and we are committed to building, nurturing and growing those relationships."

"AHS continues to work hard to further develop a culture of compassion, respect, trust and inclusiveness. This work remains a high priority across our organization.”

An AHS patient concerns consultant is also now working with the family.

INDIGENOUS PATIENTS INCREASINGLY UNWILLING TO ACCESS CARE

Dr. Lana Potts is a family physician with the Siksika Health Centre and says racism in the healthcare system is one of the most prominent issues she deals with.

“Unfortunately, I see this every day,” she said.

“So it's a real struggle as a physician that a lot of my days are spent actually convincing people that we live in a caring environment, we're here as healthcare professionals to care and to provide actual perspective, that we actually come from a good place."

Potts notes however that many Indigenous patients are unwilling to access care because of the perception around how they will be treated and many seek certain clinics or hospitals over others because of past traumatic experiences.

“It’s happening a lot and over the last two weeks I've gotten about six or eight people tell me they left a hospital without treatment, with no understanding why they obviously sought care for shortness of breath or other things.”

“There’s a huge bias around First Nations people, so when you see them were often looked at in a way, where we have a very negative deficit, we're poor, perhaps involved with crime or living off the government.”

Potts, a member of the Blackfoot Nation, says people are not inherently bad, but actually brought up with bias as a result of Canada’s history.

She aims to continue the conversation around discrimination based on race in the healthcare system and advocate for further education and change.

“We need to talk about racism, talk what it is we need to name it, that we may not intend to be racist but that's how it's felt by another individual," Potts says.

CPSA ESTABLISHES INDIGENOUS HEALTH ADVISORY CIRCLE

In wake of an increase in incidents of discrimination against Indigenous peoples in the healthcare system, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) has established an Indigenous Health Advisory Circle.

The committee is set to be launched this fall and made up of 80 per cent Indigenous members on its panel. The goal will be to provide key teachings, resources and information on First Nations culture and further training for Alberta’s 11,000 physicians.

CPSA Communications Director, Jessica McPhee says the initiative was started after hearing from several Indigenous physicians that there were barriers to access for health care.

“We want to look at how we can work with the Indigenous community to provide better health outcomes for those people and we’re focussed on building relationships with some key Indigenous physicians in Alberta, to help us understand how best we can connect with the community,” McPhee said.

The Indigenous Health Advisory Council will be seeking interested participants within the CPSPA within the coming weeks to help reflect on healthcare processes and further support Indigenous patients in the future.