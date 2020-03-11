CALGARY -- Customers at the Calgary Farmers' Market will no longer be permitted to sample the wares of vendors at their leisure as the market attempts to address the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement posted to the market's website Wednesday, officials announced a temporary ban on the practice of leaving product samples out for public consumption. Vendors may provide samples to customers when requested.

Vendors will no longer be allowed to serve prepared foods in reusable cups or ceramic dishware provided by customers and must use takeout packaging.

The market will continue to be cleaned according to its regular daily maintenance schedule but high-frequency touch points will now be addressed with hospital-grade disinfectants and sanitizers.

Market officials say hand sanitizer shortages are being addressed with "plenty of soap and water" and employees who feel unwell are expected to stay home.