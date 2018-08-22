

CTV Calgary Staff





The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirms 45-year-old Fatos Metko and his 14-year-old son Fioralb died as a result of a Sunday evening crash on a highway south of Wawa, Ontario that claimed a total of four lives.

According to the OPP, four people, including Fatos and Fioralb Metko, were in a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 17 at approximately 10:00 p.m. when the vehicle struck a moose. The collision sent the vehicle into the northbound lane of the highway where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Fatos and Fioralb were pronounced dead on scene and the other two occupants of their vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Five relatives were in the northbound vehicle, two of whom have since succumbed to their injuries. Police have identified the victims as 51-year-old Cynthia Caraoa and nine-year-old Anika Caraoa of Winnipeg. The other three members of the Caraoa family suffered serious injuries.

The OPP continues its investigation into the fatal collision.