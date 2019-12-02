CALGARY -- A Calgary man charged in connection with a deadly, high speed crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter and injured his daughter's best friend is set to go on trial Monday morning.

Michael Shaun Bomford, 54, faces charges including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the 2016 crash.

On the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2016, the Jeep Bomford was driving lost control and flipped several times before crossing the median on McKnight Boulevard between 52 and 68 Street N.E.

A damaged Jeep SUV next to a field of debris on McKnight Blvd. N.E. following a fatal single-vehicle crash on Oct. 18, 2016

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Bomford’s 17-year-old daughter Meghan died as a result. of the crash Her friend Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 years old at the time, suffered severe injuries.

Undated photo of Meghan Bomford who was killed in a crash on McKnight Boulevard in Oct. 2016. Her father faces impaired driving charges in connection with the crash

The trial at Calgary’s Court of Queen’s Bench is scheduled to last seven days.

