A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 death of his three-month-old son.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 25, 2018, emergency crews were called to Atlanta Crescent Southeast, in the community of Acadia, following reports of a child in medical distress.

Fire crews and EMS located an unconscious three-month-old boy. The infant was transported by ambulance to the Rockyview General Hospital in critical, life threatening condition. He died as a result of his injuries two days later.

Investigators determined the boy had been alone with his father at the time and the boy's injuries were not accidental.

Anthony Karl Kurucz, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his son's death.

Kurucz is scheduled to appear in court Monday.