CALGARY -- A few Calgarians felt the earth move early Tuesday, when the city vibrated following an earthquake that struck central Idaho.

That quake, which measured 6.5 magnitude, struck central Idaho at 5:52 p.m.

Not long after that, numerous Calgarians started tweeting and speculating that they'd just felt an earthquake.

Who else just felt that earthquake in Calgary? #yyc — suzannemf (@suzannemf) March 31, 2020

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

I was on the treadmill tonight and our coffee table started shaking.



I’ve never been more relieved to hear there was an earthquake in Calgary. https://t.co/2nICsFf10o — Joelle Tomlinson (@CTVJoelle) April 1, 2020

