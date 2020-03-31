Calgary feels the reverb of Idaho earthquake
Calgarians felt the effects of an earthquake that struck central Idaho Tuesday around 6 p.m. (File)
CALGARY -- A few Calgarians felt the earth move early Tuesday, when the city vibrated following an earthquake that struck central Idaho.
That quake, which measured 6.5 magnitude, struck central Idaho at 5:52 p.m.
Not long after that, numerous Calgarians started tweeting and speculating that they'd just felt an earthquake.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
This is a developing story...