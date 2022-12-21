Calgary filmmakers land on Oscar shortlist for animated short The Flying Sailor

The Flying Sailor, an animated short by Calgary-based filmmakers Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis was one of 15 films shortlisted for this year's Oscar, the Academy announced Wednesday.

The film was inspired by the true story of a man who was blown two kilometres through the air by the 1917 Halifax Explosion, which was the largest accidental non-nuclear explosion in history.

It has already received nine awards and honours in 2022, including Best Animated Short at the Calgary International Film Festival.

Tilby and Forbis were previously nominated for Oscars for When the Day Breaks (1999) and Wild Life (2011). Tilby also received an individual nomination for Strings (1991).

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented Sunday, March 12, 2023.

You can watch The Flying Sailor on the National Film Board of Canada website here.