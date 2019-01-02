Calgary fire crews knocked down a two-alarm blaze at a home in the city’s southwest on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 7000 block of Elkton Drive S.W. at about 5:00 a.m.

“Crews upon arrival were faced with a significant amount of smoke and flame extending from the rear of the structure. Crews were able to knock down the visible flame on the exterior initially and then they initiated an offensive interior attack and were able to knock down visible flame on the interior as well,” said Bruce Barrs, Battalion Chief, Calgary Fire Department.

There was one person home at the time and they were able to get out of the home safely.

Barrs says the fire made its way into the attic and a second alarm was called.

“The fire has proved to be a stubborn one. It found its way into some hidden spaces, the walls and the attic. A second alarm was struck when that was found to be the case, just to ensure that we had adequate resources on scene,” he said.

Officials say no injuries were reported and that the fire was contained to the source home and did not affect neighbouring houses.

Crews will remain at the scene to monitor for hotspots and an investigator is working to determine a cause.