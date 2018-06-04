Emergency crews remain at the scene of a fire in the city’s northeast that heavily damaged at least two homes.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Martindale Drive N.E. at about 6:10 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

“On arrival crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames coming from two of the houses, we immediately called a second alarm requesting more resources to deal with this fire,” said Acting District Chief Jason Graham.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported but that seven adults and nine children have now been displaced from three houses.

“Three homes have been affected by this fire, two of them appear to be extensively damaged but we’re waiting to do a further investigation to find out exactly how badly damaged they are,” said Graham. “Everyone is accounted for and we haven’t heard any word about any pets that are unaccounted for either.”

A fire investigator has been called to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

More to come…

Here’s a look at the scene on Martindale Dr - at least three homes damaged, flames still smouldering on the roof as fire fighters put out hotspots. Neighbours standing outside, everyone safe but many people looking on in shock #yyc @CTVMorningYYC @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/PEP0CY8Xrk — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) June 4, 2018