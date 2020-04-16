CALGARY -- Rescue crews were called to help a woman who had gotten stuck in the ice while on a walk in southwest Calgary Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say they responded to a 911 call from a woman who had been walking on the surface of the Elbow River, near the shore, in Discovery Ridge, when she suddenly broke through the ice.

The woman was stuck in the water, up to her waist, and was not able to free herself.

Luckily, she had her cell phone and was able to call for help. Officials say she managed to stay on the phone to help guide crews to her location.

Once there, her rescuers were able to help her out of the water and take her to shore.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

The Calgary Fire Department says the situation is a reminder to all residents about the danger posed by warming temperatures in the springtime.

They advise Calgarians to stay on proper pathways and stay away from riverbanks and lakeshores. They should always avoid walking on bodies of water that have frozen over because it is difficult to determine the thickness of ice through a visual inspection.

If you see a person or animal fall through the ice, the best thing to do would be to call 911 and wait for help to arrive.