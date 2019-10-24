CALGARY – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in southeast Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to respond to a structure fire in the 6600 block of 90 Avenue S.E. after a number of 911 calls came in reporting a large amount of smoke coming from a building.

When they got there, they found smoke coming from a Quonset containing commercial items and supplies.

A exterior attack on the fire was quickly mounted and it was soon brought under control and extinguished.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and officials are working to determine a cause.