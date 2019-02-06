CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary fire crews respond to ammonia leak at Seton YMCA
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 7:07AM MST
Emergency crews were called to the new YMCA in Seton on Wednesday morning for reports of an ammonia leak.
Firefighters say alarms went off in the building shortly after 4:00 a.m.
The leak was isolated to one room and the building was evacuated while the area was ventilated.
Firefighters say some maintenance will be necessary to make sure there isn't another leak.