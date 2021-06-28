CALGARY -- An 11-year-old girl was flown to Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition Monday afternoon after being pulled from Lake Mahogany.

Police, firefighters and EMS were called to the lake in southeast Calgary about 2 p.m. after friends said the girl jumped into the lake off a dock and did not resurface.

A Calgary Fire Department dive team located the girl at a depth of about five metres and she was flown to hospital using STARS Air Ambulance.

EMS said nearly an hour had passed from when the girl's friends noticed she was missing and when firefighters located her.