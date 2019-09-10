A ceremony was held outside Calgary city hall Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the 53 fallen members of the Calgary Fire Department.

The annual event recognizes the members of the Calgary Fire Department who died in the line of duty or as the result of an illness related to their service.

Members of Calgary city council attended the ceremony in the Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza alongside CFD officials and the families of the fallen firefighters.

The service included the ringing of a bell to honour the sacrific of each fallen CFD firefighter and flags were lowered to half-mast at fire stations around Calgary on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset.