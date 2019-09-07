Two people managed to get out of their home after a fire broke out early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Skyview Ranch.

Fire officials tell CTV News they were called to the scene, the 100 block of Skyview Springs Crescent, at about 9:45 a.m.

The blaze, in the front of the home, was knocked down quickly.

Officials say damage was limited to the exterior of the home, but the attic was also damaged.

Two people were home at the time the fire broke out but escaped safely.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.