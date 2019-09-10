A ceremony will be held outside Calgary city hall on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the 53 fallen members of the Calgary Fire Department.

The event, which begins at noon and is held annually, will recognize the members of the Calgary Fire Department who died while in the line of duty or as the result of an illness related to their service.

Members of Calgary city council are scheduled to attend the ceremony in the Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza alongside CFD officials and the families of the fallen firefighters.

The service will included the ringing of a bell to honour the sacrific of each fallen CFD firefighter and flags will be lowered to half-mast at fire stations around Calgary on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset.