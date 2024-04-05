CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary fire officials investigate house fire

    Calgary fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in Douglasdale on Friday morning. Calgary fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in Douglasdale on Friday morning.
    The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire in the southeast community of Douglasdale.

    At 5 a.m. on Friday, crews were called to a home on Douglas Ridge Close S.E.

    On arrival, firefighters were met by three occupants of the home who had all safely escaped.

    No one was injured.

    Crews managed to contain the fire to an attached garage.

    The cause is under investigation.

