The Calgary Firefighters Association says pressure to save money led the fire department to temporarily pull one of its rescue boats off the Bow River on Tuesday.

The association’s president says the move impacted rescue coverage on the northwest part of the Bow River and could have resulted in a delayed response to an emergency.

“They took those (water rescue) fire fighters and they redeployed them in the city on other apparatus to avoid overtime costs,” said CFA president Mike Henson.

The association posted a tweet Tuesday explaining that there would be a delayed response on the water “due to recent budget cuts.”

It comes just weeks after the firefighters association said the department is facing a $9 million hole in its budget as the city attempts to find $60 million in savings.

The City of Calgary’s Twitter account responded to the CFA’s tweet saying, “Calgary Fire decided to proactively reduce overtime costs and to operate within the budget.”

The post went on to say the city believes two rescue boats would provide an adequate response on Calgary’s waterways when the weather is cooler and it’s not as busy.

Henson doesn’t dispute the city’s response, but he says the CFA wanted to make sure Calgarians knew about the impact to water rescue coverage.

“The next closest boat would be downtown and so you’re looking at an increased response time of about 15 minutes for that boat to get up river,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, Calgary’s acting chief financial officer said the city is in the process of finding the $60 million in budget savings. Council will receive a final report detailing which departments will face cuts on July 22.

“As part of that process, groups across the City have been asked to provide across the board reduction packages using the guiding principles we were given by Council,” said Carla Male.

Henson says the association will continue to spread awareness about how the cuts to the fire department could impact people in the city.

“I don’t know at all how they could find that money without affecting frontline services for Calgarians.”