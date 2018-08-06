Calgary firefighters are on scene of house fire in the northeast community of Taradale.

The fire broke out along the 200 block of Tara Vista Drive around 5:15 Monday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department says when crews arrived they found one house fully involved and quickly called a second alarm and by the time those crews arrived the fire had spread to homes on either side of the burning home.

The fire department says those three homes are uninhabitable and as a result 21 people are displaced.

The fire forced 100 residents from their homes but they will be allowed back into their homes soon.

The investigation into what sparked the fire will begin soon.