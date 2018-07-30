A fire forced three adults from a home on Dover Ridge Court Southeast around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

One caller to 9-1-1 reported a tree in the backyard was engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to the porch and back of the home.

While the three adults got out safely firefighters did rescue a dog from the burning home.

It was assessed by both EMS and firefighters and the dog is back with its owners.

A live power line was also found down on the property prompting ENMAX to respond and shut off power to the area.

The fire damaged the rear, main floor and the attic space of the home.

Firefighters will be on scene throughout the night to monitor for hotspots and an investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire.