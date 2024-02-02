Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk

News -

Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.

Emergency crews were called to an area off Mount Kidd Gardens, near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club, at 2:15 p.m.

"She was walking her dog on the ridge and she slipped on some ice and tumbled down approximately 200 feet," said the Calgary Fire Department's Loren Knodel.

"It's slippery, it's muddy and it doesn't take much to lose your footing and fall over the edge."

Knodel says the CFD's technical rescue team was called in to conduct a low-slope rescue.

Firefighters used a specialized tool called a Mule 2 Litter Wheel (also referred to by firefighters as "the big wheel") to rappel down to the patient to transport her out of the ravine.

At the same time, other firefighters the bottom of the hill approached the woman to start patient care.

"The (technical rescue team) is a specialized unit and they train hard and they're ready for this at any time."

Fire crews used a stretcher to safely transport the victim up the hill.

EMS say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was not injured and was rescued by police when they arrived on scene.