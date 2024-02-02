CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk

    Emergency crews rescue a woman who fell down an embankment on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Emergency crews rescue a woman who fell down an embankment on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
    Share
    News -

    Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.

    Emergency crews were called to an area off Mount Kidd Gardens, near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club, at 2:15 p.m.

    "She was walking her dog on the ridge and she slipped on some ice and tumbled down approximately 200 feet," said the Calgary Fire Department's Loren Knodel.

    "It's slippery, it's muddy and it doesn't take much to lose your footing and fall over the edge."

    Knodel says the CFD's technical rescue team was called in to conduct a low-slope rescue.

    Firefighters used a specialized tool called a Mule 2 Litter Wheel (also referred to by firefighters as "the big wheel") to rappel down to the patient to transport her out of the ravine.  

    At the same time, other firefighters the bottom of the hill approached the woman to start patient care.  

    "The (technical rescue team) is a specialized unit and they train hard and they're ready for this at any time."

    Fire crews used a stretcher to safely transport the victim up the hill.

    EMS say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The dog was not injured and was rescued by police when they arrived on scene. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News