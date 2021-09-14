Calgary firm advances new trial, manufacturing of mRNA vaccine for COVID-19

A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated handout image provided by Providence Therapeutics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Providence Therapeutics) A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated handout image provided by Providence Therapeutics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Providence Therapeutics)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.

Norm Macdonald begins as host of the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 13, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon