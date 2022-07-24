Calgary Fish and Game Association hosts annual cleanup day at McKinnon Flats
Calgary Fish and Game Association hosts annual cleanup day at McKinnon Flats
For the last two years the Alberta government and the Calgary Fish and Game Association (CFGA) have partnered together to improve access to McKinnon Flats, an area along the Bow River east of Calgary known for swimming, fishing and boating.
The area now has a new road down to the river, an expanded parking lot and a focus on being environmentally protective.
CFGA president Bob Weir says they try to do a spring cleanup every year, where members visit the area to pick up garbage.
This year, the annual event, held on Sunday, saw three generations of fishers sign up to help: Kent Watts, Mike Zakreskiand Evan Zakreski.
"It just feels good to join a club and be part of a bigger thing than just us," said Mike.
Watts says spending the day fishing with his son-in-law and grandson was magical.
"It makes it even more special when you get to do it as a family thing," he said. "it adds to the element to the experience." Three generations of fishers: Kent Watts, Mike Zakreski and Evan Zakreski.
The youngest of the group, Evan, says it’s common for them to gather garbage while fishing.
"Usually when I fish, I catch plastic and everything else. It just cleans the water out, and makes it easier to catch fish," he said.
The CFGA was founded in 1908 and represents conservation, fishing and hunting members with a focus on good environmental practices.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., smaller than previously believed, but heat creates challenges
The estimated size of a wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has been reduced thanks to more accurate mapping, however the BC Wildfire Service warns there's still a risk it will grow.
-
These B.C. regions saw COVID-19 hospitalizations rise last week, even as the overall total declined
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined last week, but two health authorities saw their hospitalized populations continue to grow.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Storm knocks out power, delays basketball game in Ottawa on Sunday
A powerful storm that rolled through Ottawa Sunday afternoon delivered heavy rain and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
Saskatoon
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Archery open house held for the community in Timmins
The Timmins Bowhunters and Archery Club held a community event this weekend to bring out archery enthusiasts and get new people interested in the sport.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Belgian war memorial refurbished and rededicated
St. Boniface residents can now see a newly refurbished Belgian war memorial as they travel down Provencher Boulevard.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
Regina
-
'Bring our culture onto the streets': Caribfest 22 rocks Regina’s downtown
The Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Caribfest 22 saw hundreds parade through the streets of downtown Regina on Saturday, before converging on Victoria Park for an afternoon full of fun and festivities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.