CALGARY – The search for a 45-year-old Calgary man who was reported missing Saturday night has been temporarily halted due to inclement weather.

Sergeant Bruce McDonald of the Brooks RCMP detachment confirms a fisherman had been boating on Lake Newell, south of the city of Brooks, by himself on Saturday and was reported missing when he failed to return home Saturday night.

Brooks RCMP and member of the Brooks Fire Department responded to the lake at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday but were unable to search the water due to darkness. A Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter crew was deployed and conducted an aerial search of the lake for more than an hour before returning to Calgary due to fuel concerns.

The search resumed Sunday with Brooks RCMP, Brooks firefighters, search-and-rescue crews, Alberta Parks members, Vulcan firefighters and an RCMP helicopter. The man's boat was located washed ashore on an island late Sunday morning but there was no sign of the missing fisherman.

Crews returned to the lake Monday but the aerial, ground and water search was halted due to unfavourable weather. The search will resume when conditions improve.

The name of the missing fisherman has not been released.