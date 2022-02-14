Calgary Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Montreal Canadiens
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection.
The six-foot, 195-pound Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists.
He won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.
Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games this season with Calgary. He has appeared in 311 career games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona and the Flames, registering 47 goals and 39 assists.
Heineman, 20, was a 2020 second-round pick of the Florida Panthers. He has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games with Swedish club Leksands IF.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
Several trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa, mayor says
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says protesters have begun moving 'several trucks' out of the downtown core following his 'backchannel' deal made with one of the organizers to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled the city for weeks.
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people near Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Photographs released of suspect vehicle in theft of truck in Peterborough, Ont. with 2K firearms inside
Police have released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend.
Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
Why experts say booster shots are still critical, even if vaccine policies are relaxed
With some provinces taking steps to end proof of vaccination policies and COVID-19 infections hitting record numbers during the Omicron wave even among the vaccinated, experts say vaccines and booster shots still remain a critically important tool against the pandemic.
Alberta families adapting to removal of school mask mandates
Alberta students no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people near Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Courts strike down challenge of Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools: Kenney
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools but Premier Jason Kenney says the Court of Queen's Bench has quashed the attempt.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. drivers can renew their insurance online starting in May, officials say
Drivers in British Columbia will soon be able to renew their personal vehicle insurance online as the province discontinues dates on licence plate decals.
-
Suspect arrested after multiple random assaults on SkyTrain: transit police
Transit police in Metro Vancouver say a man has been arrested after a string of random assaults on SkyTrain in recent weeks.
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It's a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
-
New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize on P.E.I.; 8 people remain in hospital
Prince Edward Island is reporting eight people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.
-
Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop
A suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.
-
B.C. First Nations partner with coast guard to launch 2 new marine response vessels
Two coastal B.C. First Nations have partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard to launch two marine rescue vessels through the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
-
One person in serious condition after shooting at Scarborough high school
Police say that one person has serious injuries after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says no thanks to Emergencies Act, says local police can control protests
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said that at least in his own province, drastic measures are not necessary to intervene in COVID-19 protests. He also said vaccination passports may be abandoned soon in Quebec.
-
Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
-
Several trucks moved off Ottawa residential streets, mayor says
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
2 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 75 in hospital
Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
11-year-old girl hospitalized after snowmobile crash
An 11-year-old girl was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Wellesley Township over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Pedestrian injured in Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say they are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE AT 4:30 p.m. EST | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
Northern Ontario
-
'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs
Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 provincial championships but this year they were on the same team.
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
-
Manitoba premier not in support of potential use of Emergencies Act in the province
With invocation of the Emergencies Act by the federal government to deal with protests and border blockades, Manitoba’s premier said she doesn’t believe the act should be applied in the province.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 633 in Manitoba, 19 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Manitoba over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government will be enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, in a 'limited' and 'measured' application that is 'proportional' to the crisis, sources tell CTV News.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.