Calgary Flames call press conference to announce next head coach

Ryan Huska, front centre, is the new head coach for the Calgary Flames. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Ryan Huska, front centre, is the new head coach for the Calgary Flames. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina