The Calgary Flames were ousted from the 2019 NHL Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night and the players were at the Saddledome on Monday cleaning out their lockers.

The Flames were the top team in the west and faced the Avs in the first round of the playoffs.

The eighth-seeded Avalanche defeated the Flames in five games and it was the first playoff series win for the Avs since 2008.

On Monday, Flames players were down at the Dome cleaning out their lockers.

Goalie Mike Smith said it was tough to lose but that it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“There’s definitely times in the season when it was challenging but I feel like I finished the season off, personally, on a high note,” said Smith. “I think it takes a couple of days to settle in. Obviously now, you’re kind of wishing you’re one of the teams that’s still playing. The initial blow when you’re out, you’re kind of in shock a little bit but I think after a couple days of thinking what went on, I think you realize we had a good thing going and couldn’t take advantage of that.”

Smith said Colorado played their best hockey going into the playoffs and they were able to keep it going in round one.

“Reality is they were a better team and they deserved to win,” he said. “You want to be a guy to make a difference day in and day out and when you’re not doing that and you’re going through ups and downs, it can weigh on you and like I said, I want to be that guy that can be counted on and produce and help this team win.”

Coach Bill Peters said the team is in better shape than last year and that more work needs to be done so they can come back stronger next season.

“The sting that you feel right now has got to be something that stays with you a little bit so when you’re having those, kind of, a Thursday afternoon workout and you’re kind of not into it in August, there should be some motivation,” he said.

Sean Monahan said the team made significant steps during the regular season and that it’s frustrating that they were eliminated so early.

“You’ve got to look at the bright side of it and there’s a lot of great players in the dressing room who want to go there and want to, obviously, get past where we were this year,” he said.

Captain Mark Giordano said being knocked out of the playoffs hurts but that it was difficult to get back in the game after the Avalanche gained momentum.

“Feels disappointing for sure,” he said. “When they grabbed momentum in the series it was tough for us to, sort of, get it back and, you know, the ones that stick out are the overtime losses where we had the lead late and yeah it stings.”

Giordano was announced as a finalist for the Norris Trophy this year and says it is a big honour.

The Avalanche will go on to play the winner of the Sharks/Knights series in round two.