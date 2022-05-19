Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter among finalists for Jack Adams Award

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, left, talks to his players in third period NHL pre-season game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the National Hockey League's coach of the year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, left, talks to his players in third period NHL pre-season game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the National Hockey League's coach of the year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina