The Calgary Flames have added several new players to their roster over NHL free agent weekend which began with a frenzy on Canada Day.

Monday the organization announced it signed 30-year-old James Neal.

Neal played 71 regular season games last season as an alternate captain with the Vegas Golden Knights scoring 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points and 24 penalty minutes.

The Flames also signed free agent forward Buddy Robinson.

The 26-year-old played 74 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose scoring 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points and 64 penalty minutes and was third in team scoring.

Over the weekend the Flames also signed Derek Ryan.

He played for Carolina the last three years and in Calgary he will be reunited with his coach and two other teammates who came here from the Hurricanes over the last few months.

The Flames also signed or extended contracts to four others players.