

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Flames are expected to make an announcement on Thursday regarding plans to honour former player Jarome Iginla.

Rumours are swirling that the team may announce a jersey retirement ceremony at an upcoming game.

Iginla played in the NHL for 20 seasons, 16 of those with the Calgary Flames.

He played his last game in April 2017 and announced his retirement from the league last summer

Only two other players have had their jerseys retired; Mike Vernon and Lanny McDonald.

More to come…