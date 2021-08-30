The Calgary Flames Foundation and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) have announced a $2 million funding commitment to help remove barriers and improve inclusion, diversity and equality in sport.

The CSEC Inclusion Program, jointly created by CSEC and the charitable arm of the NHL franchise, will support several programs that aim to support access to sport for women, girls, people with disabilities, BIPOC individuals and members of LGBTQ+ community.

"We know that sport can be an equalizer, often providing a level playing field," said Jeff McCaig, Calgary Flames Foundation chair. "The Calgary Flames Foundation and CSEC have created the CSEC Inclusion Program with the goal of removing barriers and influencing meaningful change, while supporting the growth of participation in organized and spontaneous sport among youth in all our communities."

Sport can unite and inspire.



Sport is a vehicle change.



Sport can change lives.



We commit to changing the game through the Inclusion Program, a $2 million commitment to break down barriers: https://t.co/5ACh7o2ccn pic.twitter.com/959JA04Xvr — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) August 30, 2021

The program includes the creation of an Indigenous mentorship and internship program for local First Nations communities and students, funding for additional sport and recreational facilities in parts of southern Alberta with diverse populations, and additional funding for scholarships for Black student athletes.

Partner agencies that will benefit from the program include:

You Can Play