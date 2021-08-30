Advertisement
Calgary Flames Foundation, CSEC commit $2M to promote inclusivity in sport
Calgary Flames Foundation and Siksika Health Services are building an outdoor rink near Siksika High School, which is expected to be completed later this year or in early 2022. (Courtesy Calgary Flames Foundation)
The Calgary Flames Foundation and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) have announced a $2 million funding commitment to help remove barriers and improve inclusion, diversity and equality in sport.
The CSEC Inclusion Program, jointly created by CSEC and the charitable arm of the NHL franchise, will support several programs that aim to support access to sport for women, girls, people with disabilities, BIPOC individuals and members of LGBTQ+ community.
"We know that sport can be an equalizer, often providing a level playing field," said Jeff McCaig, Calgary Flames Foundation chair. "The Calgary Flames Foundation and CSEC have created the CSEC Inclusion Program with the goal of removing barriers and influencing meaningful change, while supporting the growth of participation in organized and spontaneous sport among youth in all our communities."
The program includes the creation of an Indigenous mentorship and internship program for local First Nations communities and students, funding for additional sport and recreational facilities in parts of southern Alberta with diverse populations, and additional funding for scholarships for Black student athletes.
Partner agencies that will benefit from the program include:
- Spirit North's Movement Matters initiative to promote mental and physical health through sport for Indigenous youth
- Calgary Black Chambers Scholarship Fund
- Canada's Sport Hall of Fame's Indigenous Sport Heroes Education Experience
- Black Girl Hockey Club
- Calgary Flames Lace Up for Newcomers Hockey Program
- NHL/NHLPA First Shift Program's all-girls, South Asian and Indigenous hockey camps
- Calgary Flames Adaptive Hockey Program
- SuperHEROS
- Volt Hockey Program
- Alberta Sports and Recreation Association for the Blind
- Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA)
- Fast and Female
You Can Play