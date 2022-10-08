Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter signs multi-year contract extension

Darryl Sutter won’t be leaving the Calgary Flames behind any time soon.

The team’s head coach has signed a multi-year contract extension.

General manager Brad Treliving made the announcement on Saturday morning.

Sutter began his second stretch at the helm of the Flames midway through the 2020-21 season.

Altogether, he’s heading into his sixth season behind the Calgary team’s bench.

His overall record as Flames head coach is 172-109-15-26.

The only Flames head coach with more wins under his belt is Bob Johnson, who hit 193.

Sutter is the reigning recipient of the Jack Adams Award.

He has the 11th most wins as a head coach in NHL history, the Flames noted Saturday in a release to media.

He has also led teams to the Stanley Cup playoffs 15 times, and has the sixth most playoff wins, the release said.