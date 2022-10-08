Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter signs multi-year contract extension
Darryl Sutter won’t be leaving the Calgary Flames behind any time soon.
The team’s head coach has signed a multi-year contract extension.
General manager Brad Treliving made the announcement on Saturday morning.
Sutter began his second stretch at the helm of the Flames midway through the 2020-21 season.
Altogether, he’s heading into his sixth season behind the Calgary team’s bench.
His overall record as Flames head coach is 172-109-15-26.
The only Flames head coach with more wins under his belt is Bob Johnson, who hit 193.
Sutter is the reigning recipient of the Jack Adams Award.
He has the 11th most wins as a head coach in NHL history, the Flames noted Saturday in a release to media.
He has also led teams to the Stanley Cup playoffs 15 times, and has the sixth most playoff wins, the release said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting an unmistakable symbol of Russian power in the region.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
'Malicious and targeted' sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany
Attackers cut cables vital for the rail network in two places causing a near three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning, in what authorities called an act of sabotage without identifying who might be responsible.
North Korea launches missile toward sea after U.S.-S.Korea drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.
U.S. death row inmate files federal lawsuit following botched execution
His lawyers are calling him 'the only living execution survivor in the United States.' In a newly filed lawsuit, death row inmate Alan Miller says he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in what’s being described as a 'botched' execution.
'Pushed to the back': First Nations women under-represented as chiefs in Canada
More than a year after Sheila North unsuccessfully ran to lead one of Manitoba's largest First Nations political organizations, the Cree leader and journalist is ready to try again.
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Edmonton
-
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting an unmistakable symbol of Russian power in the region.
-
Oilers strike late to knock off determined Kraken 5-3
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers closed out NHL pre-season play Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after 'multiple stabbings' in CRAB Park, VPD says
Vancouver police say they're investigating "multiple stabbings" that took place in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.
-
B.C. agrees to pay $300K to couple who say logging flooded their property
Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a couple whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down.
-
'Robbery with violence' charges approved against 3, including a minor, in Maple Ridge
Mounties in Maple Ridge say they arrested three people suspected of robbing a business on Lougheed Highway last week.
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Vancouver Island
-
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilities
Temporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen boat that had BBQ onboard
Mounties in Nanaimo are on the lookout for a five-metre boat that was stolen in late September.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
Toronto
-
Ontario house on sale as two halves. Here's how to buy a piece
Looking to go all-in and purchase a home in Ontario but can’t quite afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? A home that just hit the market in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) could be what you’re after -- even if it’s just half a property.
-
The power of a name: Family dynasties loom large in Ontario's municipal election campaigns
Martin Reid figures that he has been waiting for about 25 years to run for a seat on Mississauga City Council.
-
Five Things to Know: Game 2 of Blue Jays v. Mariners American League wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 last night in the first game of their American League wild-card series.
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Parti Quebecois's Instagram account adding hundreds of thousands of suspicious followers
The Parti Quebecois Instagram account has been gaining hundreds of thousands of followers for the past week, but they're not coming from the province.
-
Hospital staff pleading for patience as Quebec ERs overcrowded
Emergency room doctors and nurses in Quebec are asking for parents to be patient as long wait times are being witnessed in the back-to-school months.
Ottawa
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting in Beaverbrook area
Ottawa police are urging residents in Kanata to be cautious after a bear was reportedly spotted in the Beaverbrook area.
-
Murder charge laid in connection with woman's death in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman early this year in Arnprior.
Kitchener
-
Police charge four youths with robbery in connection to September incident
Waterloo regional police have arrested four individuals in connection to an incident that took place on Sept. 28 in Elmira.
-
Investigation continues into motor vehicle collision in Cambridge
Around 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Allendale Road and Fountain Street North in Cambridge.
-
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.
The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
'The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled': Sask. medical clinic closes walk-in services
Legends medical clinic in Warman is closing their walk-in clinic due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
Northern Ontario
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Police launch Operation Impact for the long weekend
If you're heading north or south this weekend, or even just driving through the city, expect to see more police patrolling the roadways.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
Winnipeg crews fight four fires in less than 24 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy 24 hours, responding to four blazes across the city, three within a few hours of each other.
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames
The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames.
Regina
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
-
Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving meals
Local organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.